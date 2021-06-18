Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,372,700 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the May 13th total of 987,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 201.9 days.

Shares of LBLCF opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.09. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $63.13.

LBLCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

