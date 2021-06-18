Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.39. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 1,429 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 123,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

