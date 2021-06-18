New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDU. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

EDU stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.58. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after purchasing an additional 405,258 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,627,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 438.5% in the 1st quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 1,378,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,916 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

