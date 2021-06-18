Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) to Hold

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

KREF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

KREF opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.90. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,085,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,139,000 after purchasing an additional 194,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

