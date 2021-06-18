Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRECF opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.52.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

