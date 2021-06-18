Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRECF opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.52.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
