Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) Downgraded to Underperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common stock opened at C$6.79 on Monday. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a 1-year low of C$5.01 and a 1-year high of C$6.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.53.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$32.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.62 million.

