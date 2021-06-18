Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLNE. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.56 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $297,325.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,353. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 740,066 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

