Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.46. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

