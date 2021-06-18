Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.64.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of AGTC opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $188.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.