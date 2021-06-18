Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-975 million.

Agiliti stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.18. 836,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,484. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGTI shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.39.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

