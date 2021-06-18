Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.51 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $41,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

