Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 417.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.