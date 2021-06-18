FY2021 Earnings Forecast for 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Issued By Desjardins

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

98532 has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$67.37 million for the quarter.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.