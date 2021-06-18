FY2021 Earnings Forecast for 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Issued By Desjardins

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
98532 has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
