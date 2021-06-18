Procore Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Procore Technologies in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of PCOR opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

