SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

SNY stock opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.