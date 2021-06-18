Ashtead Group’s (AHT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AHT. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ashtead Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,099.75 ($53.56).

AHT opened at GBX 5,112 ($66.79) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,901.14. The company has a market capitalization of £22.94 billion and a PE ratio of 37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,435 ($31.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,314 ($69.43).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

