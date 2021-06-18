Bellway’s (BWY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BWY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,674.30 ($48.00).

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 3,454 ($45.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,580.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 23.37. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Bellway’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

