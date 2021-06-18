Warburg Research Analysts Give JOST Werke (ETR:JST) a €69.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOST Werke currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.20 ($73.18).

Shares of JST opened at €51.80 ($60.94) on Tuesday. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €27.20 ($32.00) and a 12 month high of €57.80 ($68.00). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.14. The firm has a market cap of $771.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.75.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

