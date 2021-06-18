Reviewing Fisker (NYSE:FSR) & Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volkswagen and Fisker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $265.83 billion 0.66 $10.13 billion $1.98 17.59 Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -45.83

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volkswagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Volkswagen and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 1 6 11 0 2.56 Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64

Fisker has a consensus price target of $26.36, suggesting a potential upside of 43.83%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Volkswagen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Volkswagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Volkswagen and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 4.91% 8.89% 2.26% Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76%

Risk & Volatility

Volkswagen has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Fisker on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business. The Commercial Vehicles segment covers the development, production, and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses; and the corresponding genuine parts business and related services. The Power Engineering segment deals with the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbine,s and chemical reactor systems; and the production of gear units, propulsion component,s and testing systems. The Financial Services segment involves dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking, insurance, fleet management services. The company was founded on May 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

