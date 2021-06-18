$5.58 EPS Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings per share of $3.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $22.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.85 to $22.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $20.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $532.45.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $486.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $343.19 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.16. The company has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

