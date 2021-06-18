Global-e Online Ltd.’s Quiet Period To Expire on June 21st (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-e Online’s (NASDAQ:GLBE) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 21st. Global-e Online had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 12th. The total size of the offering was $375,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLBE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Shares of GLBE opened at $51.30 on Friday. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $53.39.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

