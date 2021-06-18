CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Price Down 5.7% Following Insider Selling

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $73.29 and last traded at $73.57. 84,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 815,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.02.

Specifically, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $28,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

