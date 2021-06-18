RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $35.19, but opened at $34.01. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 93,573 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $49,101.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at $416,614.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at $408,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,379 shares of company stock valued at $285,870 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

The company has a market cap of $835.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

