Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) fell 4.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.32. 71,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,296,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Specifically, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

