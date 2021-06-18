Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 2,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 10,592 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.0552 per share. This represents a yield of 13.37%. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $661.24 million, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

