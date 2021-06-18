Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 323,300 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 13th total of 264,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Miguel Palacios bought 2,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 148,333 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AMTB stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.14. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.59 million, a PE ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

