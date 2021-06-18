Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the May 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 146,981 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,613,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $74,368,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $29.78 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $30.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05.

