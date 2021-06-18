Short Interest in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Declines By 20.0%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 7,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.19.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

