SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €135.00 by Warburg Research

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €135.00 ($158.82) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €132.93 ($156.39).

Get SAP alerts:

ETR:SAP opened at €119.36 ($140.42) on Wednesday. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €115.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $140.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.