Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €78.20 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.74 ($86.76).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €78.96 ($92.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €75.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €52.74 ($62.05) and a 52-week high of €81.12 ($95.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

