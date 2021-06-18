Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €148.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €148.00 ($174.12) target price by Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WCH. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €136.36 ($160.43).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €129.55 ($152.41) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €131.45. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 29.85. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €56.72 ($66.73) and a fifty-two week high of €142.60 ($167.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

