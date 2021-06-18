Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) Insider Acquires £2,040 in Stock

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) insider Charles Holroyd purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,040 ($2,665.27).

LON:DWHT opened at GBX 2,020 ($26.39) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,980.71. The firm has a market cap of £163.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. Dewhurst plc has a 1-year low of GBX 851 ($11.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,200 ($28.74).

Get Dewhurst alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Dewhurst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.