Deutsche Lufthansa’s (LHA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.39 ($8.70).

LHA stock opened at €10.42 ($12.26) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €10.71. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

