Salzgitter’s (SZG) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.63 ($32.51).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter stock opened at €25.60 ($30.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a 1-year high of €29.46 ($34.66). The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.