Michelle Motion Sells 28,301 Shares of Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) Stock

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) insider Michelle Motion sold 28,301 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £46,696.65 ($61,009.47).

Michelle Motion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Michelle Motion acquired 13,000 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

Shares of SPR opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Friday. Springfield Properties Plc has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The firm has a market cap of £168.43 million and a P/E ratio of 17.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

