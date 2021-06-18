Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cascades in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAS. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cascades to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.86.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

