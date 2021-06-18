LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Martin McGann Sells 162,681 Shares

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85).

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 235.20 ($3.07) on Friday. LondonMetric Property Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 693.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 1.01%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMP shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 244 ($3.19).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

