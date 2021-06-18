Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Atlanticus Holdings Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Atlanticus in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $689.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $42.87.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $54,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at $17,968,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $199,348.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,979.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,256 shares of company stock worth $1,296,823 over the last three months. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

