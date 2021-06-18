JinkoSolar (JKS) to Release Earnings on Friday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JinkoSolar to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.94. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKS. UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.