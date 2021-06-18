Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Heritage Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Heritage Financial in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of HFWA opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

