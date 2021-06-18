Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.07. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2021 earnings at $27.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORLY. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $537.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $409.17 and a 12-month high of $568.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $537.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total transaction of $2,393,885.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,279.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

