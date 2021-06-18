Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) – SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talaris Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Talaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.04).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TALS opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Talaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.