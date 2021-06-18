The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.41 ($60.48).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

