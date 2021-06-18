Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €92.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €97.73 ($114.97).

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €88.89 ($104.58) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €86.53. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

