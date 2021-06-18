Raymond James Reiterates “C$2.25” Price Target for Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN)

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) has been given a C$2.25 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 120.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Adventus Mining stock opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$133.76 million and a P/E ratio of -40.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.12. Adventus Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.80 and a 12-month high of C$1.60.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

