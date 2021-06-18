Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) PT Raised to C$0.45 at Fundamental Research

Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) had its target price raised by Fundamental Research from C$0.27 to C$0.45 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of MTH opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market cap of C$10.75 million and a PE ratio of -22.86. Mammoth Resources has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.21.
About Mammoth Resources
See Also: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.