Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €117.69 ($138.46).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €114.60 ($134.82) on Tuesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €102.33.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

