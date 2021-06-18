nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

NYSE NVT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.59. 779,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,707. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3,059,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.