Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.77. Luby’s shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 12,530 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66.

Get Luby's alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Luby’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.