Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.48. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 7,880 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $144.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 32.73 and a current ratio of 32.74.

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 27,163 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $298,249.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas W. Marohn purchased 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $25,218.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,790.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 87,164 shares of company stock worth $960,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

